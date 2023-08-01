Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Another chance for scattered showers with temps heating back up

Published 7:35 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- There is a chance for isolated to scattered showers for your Tuesday afternoon.

Our rain chances do drop from Monday. Today we see about a 30% chance of rain. The isolated showers should start to pick up during the afternoon. The best chance of rain will be in the area mountains.

Rain and storm chances will decrease after today with temperatures starting to heat back up.

Tuesday we should make a return to the triple-digit temperatures with the end of the week heating back up past 104, reaching dangerous heat levels once again.

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

