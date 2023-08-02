Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 First Alert: Hotter temperatures on the way with rain chance still present

By
Published 6:16 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are under an ABC-7 First Alert because dangerous heat levels are set to make their return by the weekend, early models suggest we could see 107.

Your Wednesday however looks hot but more comfortable then what is expected this weeked. We should see a high today near 100.

Also today the chance for rain is still present so don't lose hope if you haven't seen the rain yet. Today we have a 40-50% chance for scattered showers. The best chances for rain happen late afternoon after 3:00.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and a fill-in anchor.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content