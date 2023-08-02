ABC-7 First Alert: Hotter temperatures on the way with rain chance still present

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are under an ABC-7 First Alert because dangerous heat levels are set to make their return by the weekend, early models suggest we could see 107.

Your Wednesday however looks hot but more comfortable then what is expected this weeked. We should see a high today near 100.

Also today the chance for rain is still present so don't lose hope if you haven't seen the rain yet. Today we have a 40-50% chance for scattered showers. The best chances for rain happen late afternoon after 3:00.