ABC-7 First Alert: More records on the way

Published 3:54 PM

Happy Friday woohoo!! Today is the first day of our extreme heat wave. Temperatures are already tied with the daily record of 103 (set back in 2010) as of 3:30 PM. It's likely today will be the first day of setting a new record for the week. Temperatures tomorrow soar close to 110 tomorrow through Monday, making it a dangerously hot couple of days.

The heat will stick around for the majority of the week ahead, however, it does look like next week we'll have another chance for some storms. That will help bring slightly cooler temperatures to the region, although it'll still be in the 100s. Our rain chances are low, anywhere from 10-20%, but of course that can and will change.

There are plenty of events going on this weekend. Whatever you have planned, please provide ample amounts of water for your friends, family, and yourself! In addition, check on your people! Stay safe!

