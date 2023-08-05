ABC-7 First Alert: More record-setting days ahead

It's a very hot Saturday across the Borderland! Our high temperature today was a whopping 109...and man that's brutal for most groups. It's definitely one of those days to either stay inside for the majority or hit the pool! But be careful...the ground gets HOT too!

New high records will be set the next several days as well, with temperatures well above average this time of year. Based on climatology, we should be sitting in the low 90s, but there are no low 90 degree days in our forecast for the foreseeable future.

Rain chances are minimal for the next several days, but better chances return for the start of next week. We can expect mountain storms most days with a few storms moving into the lowlands. We still have plenty of time in our monsoon to get more chances of rain, but its La Nina that is causing the disruption to our moisture that we normally get from the Baja of California. Cross your fingers.