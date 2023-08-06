ABC-7 First Alert: Dangerously hot heatwave continues

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- We are under an ABC-7 First Alert for the never ending heat.

We are reaching all time highs for the month of August. With record potential in store for at least the next two days. An all time high was already set for your Saturday.

The ongoing heat wave will intensify this afternoon potentially reaching near 109-110 with temps well above seasonal norms expected at least through mid-August.

As always avoid outdoor activity during the peak hours of the day if possible. Remember to stay hydrated and check on loved ones to ensure their safety during the heatwave.