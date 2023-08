Good morning! Wednesday will be another hot day across the Borderland with afternoon temperatures in the low-mid 100s. Several daily record highs are expected to fall. The best chance for showers will be in the Sacramento mountains.

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and a fill-in anchor.

