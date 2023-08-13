ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Rain later tonight and tomorrow

Happy Sunday to you all. Ok ok...I know we are all wanting rain, but this year, the rain just wants to play hide and seek! It appears like now the rain will be moving in overnight tonight once most of us are already off to bed. Don't shoot the messenger!

Rain is likely to move in around 11-12 tonight and we'll see scattered coverage across the area. I am hoping most of us will get some rain at home, but since it'll be overnight we may not even get to enjoy it. However, it does look like we could see another batch of storms tomorrow evening, with the same risks as tonight- lightning, heavy rain and localized flooding, and gusty winds. Cross your fingers.

In other news, we do have the Perseid meteor shower ongoing in the night skies. Today would be a good day to spot the meteors as the moon is only at about 10% brightness, however, I think with cloudy skies it could cause some problems. At the same time, it might just be a nice night to go out looking for lightning as well as the meteors because I don't think our skies will be completely covered tonight (more partyl cloudy). I'll leave that decision up to you.

Temperatures are more mild but still above average this time of year. It does look like we'll add a few more triples to our counter later on this week. Keep cool, stay hydrated and enjoy!