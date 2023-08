Lots of sunshine again for tomorrow with temperatures reaching near 100. We should see more triple-digit heat again for Thursday and Friday - hitting days 58 and 59 of triples of the year so far. If we do hit day number 58 - that would put El Paso in second place for the all-time record.

Rain chances will be very slight tonight at 10%.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.