ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warming and drying up for your Wednesday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- For your Wednesday we begin a gradual warming and drying trend.

The start of your work week we caught a glimpse of monsoon season. This monsoon season has been drier than usual and it looks like for now are rain chances are going down.

We do have a 10% chance of rain for Wednesday that rain chance is mostly reserved for the area mountains.

Today we're expecting to see temperatures n the upper 90's we could potentially see temperatures break into the triples.