ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Cooling down, winds return, and later…rain chances

Good Saturday morning everyone. After a rockin' night at the Sun Bowl Stadium, I am back to work bright and early this morning. We will have a nice and cool start to the day, so if you are waking up, get your errands or chores done early on before we experience another hot day. Temperatures will reach the 100s today and possibly even tomorrow. It will make us very close to tieing the record for most triple digits in a year (we're sitting at 58, the record is 62).

Fortunately, temperatures will be cooling for the next several days, and we'll even see a day or two with temperatures in the low 90s! That would be a relief. The cooler temperatures will occur due to an increase of moisture in our area. Rain chances pick up on Monday- though low, and increase through mid-week.

Last but not least, today, tomorrow and the next few days, we'll see an increase in winds. Today, I think will be mostly breezy with peak gusts around 25 mph, but tomorrow they will become windy with gusts up to 35 mph. Those on the western slopes of any mountains will have somewhat stronger winds, so just make sure you tidy up around the house today. Stay cool and enjoy!