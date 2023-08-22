Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert: Tropical Storm Harold brings rain to the borderland

An ABC-7 First Alert is in effect for increased rain showers and thunderstorm chances for the next few days.
Tropical System Harold hit South Texas Tuesday morning with heavy rain and gusty winds. It will bring some much-needed rain to the area.

The rain will hit the borderland late so it will remain hot this afternoon, with temperatures reaching the 90s.

Wednesday will be cooler, with a 50 percent chance of showers—drier air moves in by the week's end, with the triples' return this weekend. If we hit 100 degrees, we will set a new record in El Paso.

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and a fill-in anchor.

