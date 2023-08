Good Morning! The summer heat continues to barrel down on the borderland and there's no end in sight.

Highs on Thursday will reach the upper 90s, expect these hot temps to continue through the holiday weekend. Isolated storms will be possible across the area mountains.

Ozone Action Day: The TCEQ has issued an Air Quality Alert for El Paso from 9 AM to 9 PM. Limit outdoor activities if you have respiratory issues.