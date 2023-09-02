Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warm and dry for your Saturday

Published 5:53 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Happy Saturday! We begin the start of your weekend looking warm and dry.

We start of Labor day weekend in the mid to upper 90's. The heat continues to be a heavy topic, although cooler than we've seen, it is not the norm to see temperatures this high during this time of year.

We continue to experience our driest monsoon season yet. Most areas won't see rain for your Saturday but an isolated storm could always pop up.

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

