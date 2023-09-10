ABC-7 First Alert: Extreme Heat in El Paso with 103°F Forecast, Thunderstorms Loom Ahead

Good morning and happy Sunday! We are currently under a first alert due to extreme heat, with El Paso forecasted to reach 103 degrees today.

Residual moisture under a high aloft will continue with isolated thunderstorms today and again on Monday.

Temperatures will continue well above normal. The high drops south Tuesday and Wednesday allowing moisture and a cool front to drop in from the north.

Thus, expect increasing showers and thunderstorms across the area both days. Temperatures will cool to near normal.

Some drying will occur Thursday into the weekend but isolated thunderstorms are still possible. Temperatures will warm back up to a little above normal.