ABC-7 First Alert: Rain chances return, heavier storms Saturday, flash flood potential

Published 5:28 AM

El Paso, TX( KVIA-TV)-An ABC-7 First Alert is in effect for the potential for showers and storms on Saturday. The threat will be locally heavy rain in isolated spots.

Several outdoor events will be this weekend, including the UTEP football game tonight. Saturday and Sunday, La Vina Winfest the Southern New Mexico State Fair, and Rodeo, just to name a few.

