ABC-7 First Alert: Rain chances return, heavier storms Saturday, flash flood potential

El Paso, TX( KVIA-TV)-An ABC-7 First Alert is in effect for the potential for showers and storms on Saturday. The threat will be locally heavy rain in isolated spots.

Several outdoor events will be this weekend, including the UTEP football game tonight. Saturday and Sunday, La Vina Winfest the Southern New Mexico State Fair, and Rodeo, just to name a few.

Stay with the ABC-7 StormTrack Weather team for updates throughout the day. Download the ABC-7 Stormtrack weather app on Apple and Google Play.