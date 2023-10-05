ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Above-Average Temperatures and Clear Skies
Good morning and happy Thursday. El Paso, I'm forecasting a high of 87 degrees today.
It's a mostly sunny day with a few clouds, light to breezy winds, and temperatures ranging from warm in the lowlands to cool in the mountains.
Tonight, a cold front may bring breezy winds and clear skies with above-average temperatures on Thursday morning.
Thursday will be generally quiet with light to breezy winds due to high pressure, resulting in above-normal temperatures.
The weather pattern remains calm for the next week with some uncertainty about precipitation.
Temperatures will gradually rise above normal from Sunday and possibly onward.