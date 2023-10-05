Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Above-Average Temperatures and Clear Skies

today at 3:51 AM
Published 4:00 AM

Good morning and happy Thursday. El Paso, I'm forecasting a high of 87 degrees today.

It's a mostly sunny day with a few clouds, light to breezy winds, and temperatures ranging from warm in the lowlands to cool in the mountains.

Tonight, a cold front may bring breezy winds and clear skies with above-average temperatures on Thursday morning.

Thursday will be generally quiet with light to breezy winds due to high pressure, resulting in above-normal temperatures.

The weather pattern remains calm for the next week with some uncertainty about precipitation.

Temperatures will gradually rise above normal from Sunday and possibly onward.

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

