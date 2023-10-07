ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Cool Saturday evening with light winds

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — A beautiful Saturday evening is in store for the Borderland, with cooler temps and light winds.

After a very hot summer and regular above average temperatures, a cold front moved in over night cooling us down and bringing our temperatures near normal for the season.

Throughout Saturday there will be breezy to low-end windy conditions. Wind gusts could peak between 30-35 MPH. The winds shouldn’t impact any outdoor fall festivities but they will be felt. With cooler temperatures you might want to cary a light jacket with you if you plan on being outside.

The cooler temps won’t stick around for long. Sunday temps will begin to warm slightly. Temperatures will rise back to above normal for the start of your work week.