ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Windy Thursday with Gusty Conditions and a Warm Week Ahead

Good morning, happy Thursday. Expect a high of 85 degrees today, accompanied by breezy to windy conditions in southern New Mexico and far west Texas.

Eastern Otero County, particularly the Sacramento Mountains, will experience the strongest winds with gusts reaching the surface, leading to Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings.

Winds will calm down as the jet streak moves into the Midwest.

Cooler air will briefly cool the region on Friday.

The weekend will bring quieter weather with warmth.

High pressure off the Baja coast will keep the area dry and warm for most of the upcoming week, with the next cold front anticipated next Thursday, though its exact path remains uncertain.