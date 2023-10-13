StormTrack Weather: Nice weekend, cooler temps next week
A much nicer day is expected on Friday, with lighter winds and cooler temperatures. Generally sunny skies with a few high clouds possible.
A much nicer day is expected on Friday, with lighter winds and cooler temperatures. Generally sunny skies with a few high clouds possible.
KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.