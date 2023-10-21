From Sweltering Heat to Welcoming Showers: A Weather Transition Ahead

Good morning and happy Saturday! Today's high is expected to reach a toasty 87 degrees.

Over the next 7 days, we have two major weather focuses. First, possible record-breaking warmth will persist across the Borderland region through the weekend.

If you've been longing for a break from the heat, you're in luck! Next week brings a potential shift in the weather pattern, with the possibility of much-needed rain.

El Paso, in particular, will see temperatures around 90 degrees, a notable 10-12 degrees above the late October average.

While model guidance is somewhat uncertain, ensemble forecasts offer a more promising outlook. The most likely scenario suggests widespread showers and possible thunderstorms from Tuesday through Thursday.