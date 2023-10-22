Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert: Warm dry Sunday evening with rain chances and cooler temps on the way

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)— We round out the weekend with a warm dry calm Sunday evening. Our ABC-7 First Alert is in effect for Monday when a weather pattern shift brings in cooler temps and increases rain chances.

Sunday evening we can expect beautiful weather conditions for outdoor gatherings.

On Monday is when our rain chances begin to spike with a chance for rain showers late Monday evening until at least Wednesday. Light to moderate amounts of rain are expected during this period with Tuesday being your best chance to see some rain.

Temperatures will cool as well during this time expecting to reach the 70’s.

