Warm Sunday, Rain Chances, and a Swift Warmup

Happy Sunday! Today's high is forecasted to reach a pleasant 88 degrees, setting the stage for a warm day.

The high clouds associated with the remnants of Hurricane Norma are quickly moving to the east, ushering in mostly sunny skies.

Expect high temperatures to run 5 to 10 degrees above average.

As the trough drifts eastward across northern Mexico on Tuesday, rain chances will spread across the entire region.

Tuesday will see a good chance for off-and-on rain showers with a few embedded thunderstorms, extending into Tuesday night.

We can expect rain on Tuesday, with some lingering showers as the trough passes on Wednesday.

From Thursday through the next weekend, dry conditions are anticipated with a southwest flow aloft.