ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Cool cloudy conditions round out the weekend, similar weather expected for Monday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — Cool and cloudy conditions round out your weekend weather. Your work week is expected to start cool with warmer temps on the way.

Your Sunday evening will be similar to what was felt on your Saturday. Sunday evening however breezes will pick up a little stronger, reaching 20-25 MPH.

Cool and cloudy conditions stick around for your Monday with rain chances up for Hudspeth County.

Temperatures will continue to warm reaching the 70-80s by midweek.

A few light showers could make their way into the El Paso region by late this coming week.