Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Cool cloudy conditions round out the weekend, similar weather expected for Monday

E Flores
By
New
Published 3:56 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — Cool and cloudy conditions round out your weekend weather. Your work week is expected to start cool with warmer temps on the way.

Your Sunday evening will be similar to what was felt on your Saturday. Sunday evening however breezes will pick up a little stronger, reaching 20-25 MPH.

Cool and cloudy conditions stick around for your Monday with rain chances up for Hudspeth County.

Temperatures will continue to warm reaching the 70-80s by midweek.

A few light showers could make their way into the El Paso region by late this coming week.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content