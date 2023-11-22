Skip to Content
StormTrack Weather: Cool temperatures and dry through Thanksgiving and Black Friday

El Paso, TX (KVIA)- The cool temperatures remain in the forecast this afternoon, reaching the 60s with lighter west to southwest winds around 5 to 15 mph.

If you plan on waking up early to participate in the YMCA Turkey Trot, dress warmly; it will be cold for the start of the race. The Sun Bowl parade kicks off at 10 am, and at that time, temperatures will hover in the upper 40s and 50s. The forecast looks great for Thanksgiving and Black Friday as you are out shopping for the best deals. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 60s by Friday afternoon.

This weekend, the next cold front moves into the region, dropping temperatures, increasing moisture, and picking up the winds.

I hope you have a Happy Thanksgiving!

