EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)— Conditions begin to dry for your Saturday evening.

Most of us woke up to gloomy skies and scattered showers this Saturday morning. Skies are clearing up with the stronger rain chances dropping tonight.

We will continue to see active weather transition to calmer conditions. Temperatures will be cool to below normal the next few days.

We will see light to breezy winds waking up Christmas Eve.