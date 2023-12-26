Tranquil Tuesday: Quiet Weather Continues with Cool Temperatures

Happy Tuesday! Expect calm weather through the weekend, featuring cooler-than-normal temperatures and light winds.

Occasional mid to high clouds may appear on Thursday and Saturday. Although there's a chance of increased moisture from the west starting Sunday/Monday, rain/snow possibilities remain uncertain.

Overall, the forecast indicates mostly quiet weather extending into the new year.

Today, a weak shortwave trough in the northwesterly flow will create localized breezy conditions, particularly over high terrain and eastern mountain slopes.

The rest of the week remains quiet under northwesterly flow, with temperatures near or slightly below seasonal averages.

Upper-level ridging will bring quiet conditions and slightly warmer temperatures as we head into the weekend.