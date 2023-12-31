ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Quiet New Year’s Eve, storm systems approach for the start of 2024

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Happy New Year's Eve everyone! We're in the last few hours of 2023 and after some breezy afternoon conditions we are looing at calm conditions for evening celebrations to round out the year.

One more quiet evening in the Borderland before a storm system approaches Monday into Tuesday evening to kick off the start of your 2024.

Monday we will see light wind with clouds thickening thanks to that storm system moving in from the West. The storm system will introduce light rain chances for your Tuesday and snow chances for area mountains.

Temperatures will be near to a few degrees below normal for the week.

A separate storm system will arrive Thursday. This one will be the heavier storm between the two this coming week.

Have a safe New Year's Eve and a fantastic start to 2024!