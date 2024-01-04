ABC-7 First Alert: Windy, cooler, light rain showers Thursday

El Paso, TX (KVIA)- The StormTrack Weather team issued an ABC-7 First Alert for changes in the weather forecast.

The next storm system will move in, bring windy conditions this afternoon, and usher in colder air behind a cold front. There will also be a slight chance of rain and mountain snow.

Expect the winds to continue most of the week, making it feel colder. Friday is expected to be quiet, with the following system bringing windy conditions and mountain rain showers. Sunday and Monday, another round of winds, mountain snow, and rain for the El Paso Las Cruces area.

