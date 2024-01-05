Skip to Content
StormTrack Weather: Sunny skies, cool and breezy Friday

El Paso, TX (KVIA)-Good Morning! The storm system that moved in yesterday has made an exit, which means drier and cooler temperatures across the region. Temperatures will reach the 50s today with occasional gusts near 30 mph.

The ABC-7 First Alert will be in place for Sunday and Monday as a potent Pacific storm arrives on Sunday, with increased winds, rain, and snow can't be ruled out, along with cooler conditions.

Stay with the ABC-7 StormTrack Weather team for updates on the changing weather conditions. Download the KVIA Weather and Traffic app. https://kvia.com/about-us/download-our-apps/

