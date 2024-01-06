Wintry Weekend Forecast: Double Dose of Winter Weather On the Horizon

Good morning and happy Saturday! Get ready for a wintry weekend as a minor disturbance aloft traverses the mountains, bringing the possibility of a few flurries. Potential light snow on Sunday and Monday in the Borderland.

Following this, brace yourself for a one-two punch of winter weather. The initial system is set to arrive Sunday afternoon, accompanied by robust winds, blowing dust, and scattered snow showers in the Gila region.

Expect the winds to persist through the night, with snow showers advancing eastward across the majority of the area.

In the lowlands, anticipate a light dusting of snow, except for areas near Lordsburg, where one to two inches may accumulate.

Meanwhile, mountainous regions could witness three to six inches of snowfall. Brace for the coldest temperatures of the season, forecasted for Tuesday morning.

