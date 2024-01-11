ABC-7 First Alert: A wind storm moves through the borderland, blowing dust a concern

Skip to Content
El Paso, TX ( KVIA)- The ABC-7 First Alert remains in effect Thursday for high winds, blowing dust and sand, wind chills, rain showers, and mountain snow showers.

Thursday will be very windy as a storm system tracks through the region. The NWS has issued several wind warnings, including a High Wind Warning and Wind Advisory, for the potential of seeing blowing dust this afternoon.

In addition to the strong winds, there will be a chance for snow in the Sacramento Mountains and Gila region, and rain showers will be possible for the El Paso and Las Cruces areas as the front passes.

Temperatures will be colder tonight and tomorrow morning but will rebound this weekend.

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and co-anchors ABC-7 at noon.

