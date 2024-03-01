ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warmer Friday, weekend winds

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We kickoff a warmer and drier weather pattern on Friday. Fair conditions are expected through the weekend.

After a glimpse of active weather including rains and strong winds, we are looking at a fair weather pattern for the next few days.

We will see a warmer day today with temperatures warming about ten degrees expected to reach the low 70s. Mostly clear skies and calm conditions with no rain chances for your Friday.

By the weekend we will continue to see temperatures in the 70s. We will also see breezy to low end windy conditions with potential for blowing dust Sunday. The weekends winds however will be much milder than what we experienced out of our last wind event.

Wind gusts are expected to peak at 30MPH this weekend, the last strong wind event we experienced wind gusts peaked at 67 MPH.