ABC-7 Storm Track Weather: Breezy and windy weekend, looking dry and mild next week

Happy Saturday! The Borderland is on track for a warm and windy weekend. Today, we are expected to rise into the 70s and drop down into the 40s, with breezy to windy conditions.

The National Weather Service in El Paso has a Windy Advisory in place for the Sacramento Mountains until Sunday afternoon with wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour.

We are beginning to trend more into a spring-like pattern this coming week as the breezy to windy conditions will continue with wind gusts getting up to 30 miles per hour.

Looking into your work week, we will see a cool front that will slightly bring temperatures down, but overall the highs will be in the 60s and 70s with lows in the 40s.