ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Calm Monday, unsettled weather by end of week

today at 5:38 AM
Published 5:35 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We kick off the start of your work week with beautiful weather. Mild weather patterns continue through at least Wednesday. By the end of the week we introduce unsettled weather.

For your Monday we will see mostly clear skies, dry conditions, and mild breezes. We will see a high reach the low 70s with overnight lows in the mid 40s.

Weather stays similar and comfortable through Wednesday. By Thursday we will see changes.

Thursday cooler temperatures and stronger winds arrive. On Friday rain chances enter our forecast.

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

