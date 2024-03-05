Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Great Tuesday, stronger winds on the way

KVIA
By
Published 5:47 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Weather today is looking beautiful. Calm and comfortable conditions will continue till at least Wednesday. On Thursday stronger winds arrive.

Spend some time outdoors for your Tuesday! We are anticipating clear sunny skies! Great weather will stick around with above normal temperatures. Today we will see a high in the low 70s and an overnight low in the 50s.

Weather will stay comfortable into your Wednesday.

Stronger winds arrive Thursday.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

