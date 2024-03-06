ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Spring-like Wednesday, winds strengthen Thursday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today will be another beautiful day in the Borderland. Light breezes persist into today winds strengthen Thursday.

We are in for another beautiful weather day in the Borderland, lucky us! Weather will be similar to what we've been experiencing since Monday.

We will continue to see breezy conditions today with temperature highs in the low 70s and overnight lows in the 50s. Today we will start to see some high clouds build in the area.

Tomorrow wind gusts could reach 40-45 MPH.