ABC-7 First Alert: Stronger winds and blowing dust today

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are under an ABC-7 First Alert for the winds and dust today.

Winds will gradually increase throughout the morning looking to strengthen between the hours of 1-6. Peak wind gusts could reach 40-45 MPH. Winds will gradually weaken into the evening.

With the wind we will see some blowing dust and sand in the area so if you have respiratory issues you might want to wear a mask. The dust looks to exit the region by Friday afternoon.

Temperatures also see a slight dip with highs expected in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s.