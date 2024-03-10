ABC-7 Storm Track Weather: Warming trend continues tomorrow, spring-like this week

Happy Sunday everyone! Today, we started the day with a low of 39 and topped out with an high of 67. It will be rather spring-like this coming week where we will see breezy to windy conditions and warm temperatures.

For tonight, we are going to drop down into the 30s and 40s.

For tomorrow, temperatures bounce back into the mid to upper 70s. This will be the beginning of a warming trend that will last until Thursday.

This week, we will see breezy to windy conditions with winds up to 25 miles an hour on Tuesday.

At the end of the week, we are tracking a slight chance of rain late Friday into Saturday morning. The higher chance of rain will be on Saturday.