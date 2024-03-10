Skip to Content
Sunshine and breezes: A week of weather shifts await

Happy Sunday! Get ready for a significant shift in the weather as a warming trend sets in.

Accompanying the warmer weather, expect breezy to windy conditions to return midweek, adding a touch of briskness to the air.

Towards the end of the week, precipitation chances begin to resurface, promising potential rain showers or even snowfall in the mountains.

The models are painting an intriguing picture for the weekend, suggesting the possibility of a significant snow event in the area mountains, while the lowlands might experience a cold rain.

Keep a close watch on the forecast as it evolves throughout the week.

