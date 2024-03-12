Skip to Content
Dry and breezy conditions followed by rain and snow showers

Happy Tuesday! Dry and breezy conditions expected today with warm temperatures, as winds elevate overnight into Wednesday, particularly in mountainous areas.

While windy conditions are anticipated, blowing dust may occur in desert lowlands, expect lowland rain and mountain snow showers from late Wednesday into Thursday, with shower coverage increasing Thursday afternoon.

These precipitation chances are expected to persist through at least Monday.

Snow totals in the mountains could range from 4"-8", possibly reaching up to 10"-12" in the highest peaks of the Blacks.

Daily snowfall estimates are around 1"-3".

