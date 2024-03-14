ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Pleasant day, cooler temps, stronger winds and rain chances Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Great weather is expected for your Thursday! Changes arrives Friday in the form of cooler temps, stronger winds, and increased rain chances.

Weather for your Thursday is looking pleasant.

We are seeing the strong gusts and dust we had Wednesday leaving the area. Today we are looking at lighter winds closer to breezy conditions. Today we are also seeing temperatures slightly cooler today although still warm. A high today is expected to reach the low 70s with overnight lows in the 40s.

A backdoor cold front will arrive Thursday evening into Friday morning as a result temperatures will be cooler for your Friday. Friday we will also see the return of stronger winds and increased rain chances.