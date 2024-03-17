Skip to Content
Active weather patterns to bring showers, gusty winds, and warming trends

An active weather pattern is expected to continue through Tuesday, with minimal impacts anticipated.

Sunday will see mostly quiet conditions, with a chance of showers in northern areas.

However, a backdoor cold front is set to move in from the east late tonight and early Monday morning, bringing scattered to widespread shower activity across the region on Monday.

Following the front, gusty winds are expected, particularly along the western slopes of area mountains.

Quieter weather and warmer temperatures are forecasted for the remainder of the week.

