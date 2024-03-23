ABC-7 FIRST ALERT: Another nice and warm day, windy Sunday

Our ABC 7 First Alert continues for the Borderland to prepare you for the strong winds tomorrow. Make sure you secure your loose objects today because winds could be up to 70 miles per hour.

For today, we are seeing a warm and quiet day. Temperatures topping out in the 80s. The winds will possibly begin to ramp up tonight.

Tomorrow morning, a High Wind Warning for the eastern mountain slopes and a Wind Advisory for the western slopes will go into effect. By midday, if you are on the eastern slopes, you will possibly see wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour. For the folks on the western slopes, wind gusts could be up to 60 miles per hour.

The Pacific cold front will arrive Sunday night and the winds will calm down. Likewise, the Borderland may see a stray shower or two tomorrow and throughout Monday.

Looking into the upcoming week, we will see another warming trend!