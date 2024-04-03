ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Beautiful Wednesday weather, winds and cooler temps to come

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Expect beautiful weather for your Wednesday with comfortable conditions!

Wednesday we will see plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures as we kick off a warming trend. Today we could see temperatures ten degrees warmer than Tuesday with highs in the region expected in the mid to upper 70s. Warmer temps will follow tomorrow.

A Pacific storm is expected to move in Friday night into Saturday morning dropping temperatures and bringing stronger winds by the weekend.

Enjoy the outdoors!