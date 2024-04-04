ABC-7 First Alert: Great Thursday, strong winds, blowing dust, and cooler temps arrive soon

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Our ABC-7 StormTrack weather team has issued an ABC-7 First Alert for your coming weekend. Winds will pick up, temperatures will drop, and blowing dust and sand is possible.

Weather for your Thursday is looking great! Conditions are looking calm and comfortable and temperatures still looking warm. Today we are expected to reach low 80s throughout the region with clear sunny skies.

Friday will be another warm day. Friday evening winds will begin to pick up and by Saturday morning a cold front is expected to arrive with wind gusts peaking at 45 mph. Blowing dust and sand is possible.

Enjoy Thursday's beautiful weather!