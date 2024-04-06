ABC-7 First Alert: Gusty Winds and Cooler Today

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Good morning everyone and happy Saturday! If you are waking up with us, you are hearing some noise outside your house because the winds are impacting us early today! A cold front is currently moving through the area bringing us these early gusty winds and even dust as of 5 AM. It's a day I would highly recommend just staying indoors, as our common allergens are at a high to extreme level! If you take my advice, of course you can have a nice day inside your home too. Perhaps play some video games, board games, watch your favorite shows, and only leave if you really need to.

The winds will be the strongest this morning and slowly weaken throughout the day today. Peak wind gusts will be up to 40 mph with blowing dust and sand, however we did have a freak wind gust up to 60 mph right at 6 AM. Wow! Have your allergy medicine on stand by, that's for sure. By tonight, the winds should return to a more breezy level after 7 PM, and then overnight we'll return to calm. By tomorrow, you can expect breezy winds again, and the trend will continue for the next several days.

Rain chances are minimal for the next few days, although on Tuesday there will be a small chance for a sprinkle. Cloud coverage over the next few days will be sunny to partly cloudy skies. As we look towards the total eclipse on Monday, although the Borderland will not see full totality, we are expecting partly cloudy skies. I think there will be enough breaks in the sky to catch a glimpse of the moon covering up a part of the sun. Remember to wear solar glasses if you do plan on checking out the eclipse. As always, take care of yourself, and stay safe out there on the roads. Have a wonderful Saturday!"