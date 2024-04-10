Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Comfortable Wednesday, warming up

KVIA
today at 6:23 AM
Published 5:59 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Weather conditions are looking beautiful for your Wednesday! We will some comfortable conditions and warmer temperatures.

Today we can anticipate fair weather and sunny clear skies, as the storm system that brought yesterdays rain and cooler temps has moved out. Tuesday we saw temperatures below normal today we are greeted by warmer temps.

Highs across the region are expected to be in the upper 70s to low 80s bringing us back to normal for the season.

Temps will continue warming into the 80s over the next few days resting above normal.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

