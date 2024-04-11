ABC-7 First Alert: Calm for now, 60 MPH winds Monday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Our StormTrack weather team has issued an ABC-7 First Alert for strong Monday winds.

Weather for your Thursday is looking comfortable, similar to yesterday just slightly warmer. We are anticipating seeing highs throughout the region in the low to mid 80s with overnight lows in the 50s.

We will see clear mostly sunny skies today.

Temperatures continue to rest in the 80s through the weekend with light winds developing late Friday.

Come Monday we are looking at strong potentially damaging winds. Early models suggest we could see 60 MPH wind gusts in El Paso with blowing dust and sand.

Enjoy the comfortable weather before changes blow in for the start of your coming work week.