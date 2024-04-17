ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Calm Wednesday, warming up

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Wednesday we are looking at another beautiful day in the Borderland as we experience calm conditions and continue to warm up.

Today we continue our calm, dry, and quiet weather pattern. At most we will experience a light breeze today. Wednesday's weather will be similar to what was felt Tuesday, the only difference we will see will be warmer conditions.

Today we are anticipating to reach upper 80s throughout the region. Thursday and Friday the warm-up continues and we look to reach near record highs with 90 degrees temperatures expected throughout the region.