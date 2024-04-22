Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warmer Monday, mostly calm conditions

today at 6:07 AM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Weather for your Monday will be mostly calm as we continue to experience the effects of spring. Warm and breezy to windy!

Overall for your Monday weather will remain on the calm side. At most we will see some breezy conditions as we kick of a warming trend today. Throughout the week we will continue to experience breezy to low end windy conditions.

Highs throughout the region Monday are expected to be in the mid 80s as we look towards warming temperatures.

Skies today should be mostly clear with clouds clearing around afternoon.

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

